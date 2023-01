It is a big day for Shah Rukh Khan fans as the actor returns to the big screen in Siddharth Anand's 'Pathaan' - a spy thriller which has Khan in an action avatar. Giving him company on screen is Deepika Padukone as an ex ISI agent and John Abraham as the antagonist. The film has courted controversy much before its release and hence been in news. But is the film worth your time? Watch Critically Speaking to find out.