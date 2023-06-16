Critically Speaking: Is Prabhas starrer Adipurush worth the hype?

Om Raut's latest film Adipurush has been in news ever since the film unveiled the first look of the film. Based on Ramayan, the film stars Prabhas as Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Sunny Singh as Lakshman and Saif Ali Khan as Ravaan. The film has been marred by multiple controversies due to its depiction of the famous Indian epic and its casting. The film presents Raavan in a new avatar and is a VFX heavy film. Is it worth your time? Watch Critically Speaking to find out!