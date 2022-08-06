Critically Speaking: Is Brad Pitt's 'Bullet Train' worth your time?

WION's brand new show 'Critically Speaking' dissects the week's new release and tell the audience what works for the film and what doesn't. Hollywood's big release this week is Brad Pitt starter 'Bullet Train', directed 'Deadpool' director David Leitch. Crazy is the best word to describe 'Bullet Train'. An action thriller, the film is filmed with stars with Brad Pitt leading the star cast. A bunch of assassins- all unknown to each other- are on board a bullet train travelling from Tokyo to Kyoto. All are after a silver briefcase. Who winds the case first and do all survive the journey forms the rest of the film. Should you be watching the film in theatres this week? Watch the video to find out more.