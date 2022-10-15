Critically Speaking: Is Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' worth your time?

Ayushmann Khurrana's new film 'Doctor G' is yet another message driven cinema that the actor has over the years become a part of. This time on Khurrana plays a medical student who ends up studying gynaecology in his masters and ends up learning a lession or two in gender equality. The film also featured Sheeba Chaddha, Shefali Shah and Rakul Preet Singh. directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the film has Khurrana playing a toxic man who blames women for everything that goes wrong in his life. Is Doctor G worth your time? Watch Critically Speaking to know more