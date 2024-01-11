Covid killed 10,000 globally in December : World Health Organization

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization announced that December saw approximately 10,000 deaths linked to COVID-19. The UN-backed health agency reported that hospital admissions increased by 42% in almost 50 nations during the month, mostly in Europe and the Americas. Additionally, compared to November, there was a 62% rise in admissions to the intensive care unit. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters, "This level of preventable deaths is not acceptable, even though 10,000 deaths a month is far less than the peak of the pandemic."