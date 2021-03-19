COVID-19 Vaccine: European Union drug regulator says AstraZeneca jab is safe

Mar 19, 2021, 09.30 AM(IST) WION Video Team
AstraZeneca jab had left the European Union completely divided over the fear of blood clotting which could lead to further complications resulting in death. But now the European Medicine Agency has confirmed that the vaccine is actually pretty safe.
