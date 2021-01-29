COVID-19 savages US economy, 2020 performance worst in 74 years

Jan 29, 2021
The U.S. economy contracted at its sharpest pace since World War Two in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic depressed consumer spending and business investment, pushing millions of Americans out of work and into poverty.
