COVID-19: India records 3.52 lakh new cases, 2,812 deaths

Apr 26, 2021, 06:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
As India continues to grapple with an aggressive Covid second wave, the country once again recorded its highest single-day spike with over 3.52 lakh cases in the last 24 hours. The death toll increased to over 1.95 lakh with 2,812 new fatalities.
