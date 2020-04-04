COVID-19 death toll in NY more than 9/11 fatalities

Apr 04, 2020, 03.30 PM(IST)
The United States recorded 1,169 deaths from COVID-19 in last 24 hours, which is the worst 24-hour death toll since the pandemic began. The total number of people who have died since the start of the pandemic in the United States is over 7,000.