Published: Jul 05, 2025, 17:30 IST | Updated: Jul 05, 2025, 17:30 IST
Videos Jul 05, 2025, 17:30 IST
Court overturns six-month suspension of Nigerian Senator who spoke out against alleged sexual harassment
An Abuja Federal High Court has ruled the six-month suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti‑Uduaghan unconstitutional and excessive, ordering her immediate reinstatement. Rights groups welcomed the decision as a win for democratic representation, though the underlying sexual harassment allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio remain unresolved and are now urged to be investigated