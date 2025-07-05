Court overturns six-month suspension of Nigerian Senator who spoke out against alleged sexual harassment

An Abuja Federal High Court has ruled the six-month suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti‑Uduaghan unconstitutional and excessive, ordering her immediate reinstatement. Rights groups welcomed the decision as a win for democratic representation, though the underlying sexual harassment allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio remain unresolved and are now urged to be investigated