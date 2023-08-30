Coup drama in Gabon following elections

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 05:00 PM IST
Nearly a dozen soldiers took to state television and said they were overturning the presidential election and called for calm among the population. Gabon’s government had announced a nationwide curfew and cut off internet access Saturday evening as voting in major national elections for new local leaders, national legislators and Gabon’s next president was wrapping up.

