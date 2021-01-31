'Country very pained at dishonour to Tricolour on R-Day': PM Modi

Jan 31, 2021, 08.10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addresses the nation with his weekly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat'. Mentioning the disturbing act took place on republic day amid farmers protests, PM says 'Our country very pained at dishonour to the tricolour.
