Countdown to G7 Summit | Summit comes days after EU leaders' Ukraine visit

Published: Jun 25, 2022, 01:35 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The G7 summit kicks off in Germany this weekend and major focus will be on the Russia-Ukraine war. The Summit comes days after EU leaders' Ukraine visit. For more on this, we are joined by WION's Principal Diplomatic Correspondent Siddhant Sibbal.
