The Wuhan coronavirus has triggered a new crisis for China. Over 1700 medics who were treating the patients, are now themselves infected. More than 2,600 new cases from the coronavirus outbreak were confirmed in mainland China. A day later, people returning to the capital from the holiday were ordered to quarantine themselves for 14 days to try to stop its spread. Meanwhile, a video has emerged in which it appears that police is shooting people who are trying to escape quarantine.