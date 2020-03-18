LIVE TV
Coronavirus cases continue to surge in Pakistan
Mar 18, 2020, 08.30 AM(IST)
COVID-19 tally in Pakistan has now jumped 52 to 237 with in the last 48 hours, the highest in South Asia. Now the sincerity of Pakistan is highly questionable over the crisis.