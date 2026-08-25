/Conditions of sailors aboard USS Abraham Lincoln sparks debate

The USS Abraham Lincoln is facing growing pressure after spending nearly nine months deployed at sea during US military operations related to the Iran war. The aircraft carrier, carrying around 5,000 sailors and Marines, has reportedly spent more than 250 days at sea, with concerns over supplies, exhaustion and prolonged deployment conditions. A report by The New York Times highlights how damage to a key US Navy logistics facility in Bahrain disrupted resupply and support operations. With other regional ports also facing security risks, the US military reportedly shifted part of its logistics network toward Diego Garcia. The prolonged deployment has raised concerns about food supplies, broken plumbing, limited port calls and the mental strain of extended operations. Military experts say spending months at sea without regular access to shore can take a significant toll on service members.