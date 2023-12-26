videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Comedian Neel Nanda dies days after celebrating 32nd birthday
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 26, 2023, 05:45 PM IST
Comedian Neel Nanda dies after celebrating 32nd birthday. Nanda started his stand up journey in college. Watch the video to know more!
trending now
Iraq: US counterstrikes Iran-backed forces
INS Imphal now part of naval command, Defence Minster Rajnath Singh present at ceremony
UK: Tougher work rules for UK civil servants
Nigeria: Former bank chief Godwin Emefiele accused of stealing $690 million
Gujarat: 37,000 women of Ahir clan dance for Krishna in Dwarka
recommended videos
Venezuela-Guyana dispute: UK extends diplomatic & military support for Guyana
Turkey intensifies airstrikes against Kurdish groups in Syria, Northern Iraq
Russia-Ukraine war: 'Western journalists working for Kremlin': Kyiv
Israel-Hamas war: Netanyahu bars Gallant from holding talks with Mossad Chief: Reports
South China Sea crisis: China rammed a ship carrying Philippines' military chief
recommended videos
Venezuela-Guyana dispute: UK extends diplomatic & military support for Guyana
Turkey intensifies airstrikes against Kurdish groups in Syria, Northern Iraq
Russia-Ukraine war: 'Western journalists working for Kremlin': Kyiv
Israel-Hamas war: Netanyahu bars Gallant from holding talks with Mossad Chief: Reports