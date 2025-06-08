LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Colombia: president condemns attack, Marco Rubio blames leftist rhetoric
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 08, 2025, 23:21 IST | Updated: Jun 08, 2025, 23:21 IST
Colombia: president condemns attack, Marco Rubio blames leftist rhetoric
Videos Jun 08, 2025, 23:21 IST

Colombia: president condemns attack, Marco Rubio blames leftist rhetoric

Colombian Senator and presidential hopeful Miguel Uribe Turbay was critically shot during a campaign event. Watch to know more on this!

Trending Topics

trending videos