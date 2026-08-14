/Colombia 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake: Death Toll Hits 281 | 379 Still Missing as Rescue Ops Intensify

Published: Aug 14, 2026, 17:46 IST | Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 17:46 IST
Colombia is assessing the devastating impact of a 7.4-magnitude earthquake that struck the country's western region. The death toll has risen to 281, with hundreds still missing and thousands injured. Nearly 45,000 families have reportedly been affected, while rescue teams continue searching collapsed buildings and remote areas for survivors. International assistance is also arriving as authorities work to provide food, medical aid and other essential supplies.