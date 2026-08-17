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CM Hemant Soren says comprehensive inquiry will be conducted | JSSC-CGL exam cancelled

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 23:01 IST | Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 23:01 IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has announced the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination, following sustained protests by students over alleged irregularities in the recruitment process.

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