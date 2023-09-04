Climate warming enhances snow avalanche risk in the Himalayas

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 03:10 PM IST
Himalayan avalanches are posing an increased risk for climbers in a warming climate. Sudden releases of snow, ice and rocks have resulted in the death of at least 120 people in the last two years. Our report gives you more details.

