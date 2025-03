Imagine going to an ice park but finding no ice. That was the future that Colorado Ice Park was facing until it found a generous friend. Nestled in the heart of the Rockies at an altitude of 2400 meters, Ouray is known for its artificial ice park among the mountaineering community. For 30 years, the village has had piped-in water washing down the walls of a nearby gorge in winter, freezing in place and creating dozens of climbing routes.