Climate Change hits West Asia: A hazardous mix of heat & humidity | The West Asia Post

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 09:35 PM IST
The humid and high temperatures of West Asia are adding to the troubles of its people. The deadly combo called the wet bulb measurements are dangerously high and if sustained long enough, they can cause serious harm to human health. Ghadi Francis gets you this report.

