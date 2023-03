A new section of social media influencers is taking over the internet and these are called ‘cleanfluencers.’ Millions of people watch them scour dirty houses and dish out cleaning tips, and they have a sizable fan base. Auri Kananen, a cleanfluencer who has far more social media followers than Kondo, the Japanese tidying guru. In her videos, she cleans the places, she also explains why the location is so filthy and unpleasant.