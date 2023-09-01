Clarification after chip firms receive notices on export curbs

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
After media reports showed that the United States has expanded exports restrictions on artificial intelligence chips to West Asia, the US Department of commerce clarified that the US "has not blocked chip sales to the middle East." The clarification came after artificial intelligence chip firms Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) received notices about export licensing requirements to ship chips to some West Asian countries.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos