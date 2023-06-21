Christopher Nolan exposes danger of AI, says AI is not 'godlike'

Christopher Nolan seems to think the Oppenheimer director has joined the list of people exposing the dangers of AI in a recent interview Nolan said that the main issue with AI technology is that unlike humans it has the power to evade responsibility for its actions the director added and I'm quoting here the growth of AI and the problems that it will create have an apparent for a lot of years then why is it suddenly gaining so much traction unquote now the oscar-winning director said that the rise of chat Bots have finally grabbed the media's attention as it has started to threaten their livelihood according to the Inception director the problem does not lie with AI but how people use it he said that the technology can definitely be useful especially when it comes to creating visual effects Nolan's comment comes after AI has already made its way into Hollywood.