Chrandrayaan-3: What will the Pragyan rover look for on the Moon's south pole?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 10:45 PM IST
India scripted history. Chandrayaan-3 landed on the Moon's south pole. India became the first nation to do so while also becoming the fourth nation to land on the lunar surface after USSR, US & China.

