China's semiconductor win, chip breakthrough a big blow to US sanctions

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 09:45 PM IST
The chip breakthrough revealed by the Huawei teardown strikes at US sanctions. The latest smartphone from Huawei Technologies Co. and China's largest chipmaker is powered by a cutting-edge 7-nanometer CPU, a sign that Beijing is gaining headway in a national campaign to evade US efforts to restrain its rise.

