China's mission in UK responds to PM Sunak's and Japan's slanderous remarks in G7
Beijing is angry over accusations on China at the G7 Summit expressing a strong dissatisfaction with the UK and hosts Japan over this. This comes as the leaders of the G7 accused Beijing of economic coercion and causing disputes in the Pacific region. China's Vice Foreign Minister summoned the Japanese Ambassador later on Sunday to lodge a formal protest with Tokyo over the stance which the G7 member nations took on China.