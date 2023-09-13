China's Maoming city hunts for crocodiles on the loose

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 02:05 PM IST
Days of torrential rains from the remains of former typhoon Hakui have resulted in more than 100 landslides in southern China. Now, these landslides have killed at least seven people. Meanwhile over 1300 remain trapped in floodwaters. Meanwhile, as flash floods batter the nation's southern region, Maoming city has launched a rather peculiar search operation. That's right; the city is hunting for crocodiles.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos