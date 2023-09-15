China's EV industry faces EU scrutiny

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
The European commission launched an investigation, looking into whether to impose punitive tariffs on Chinese electric vehicle imports, which it believes are benefiting from substantial state subsidies. This move follows concerns that the flood of cheaper electric cars from China is threatening EU producers and distorting the market.

