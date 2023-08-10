videos
China's economy slides into deflation. What are its impacts on the global economy?
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Aug 10, 2023, 10:05 PM IST
China's economy slumps into deflation. Consumer prices fell year on year. For the first time in more than two years.
China's economy slides into deflation. What are its impacts on the global economy?
