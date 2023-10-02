China's Chang'e 6 lunar mission: China to help Pakistan launch ICUBE-Q Cubesat satellite

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 09:05 PM IST
China is all set for its robotic lunar expedition. The Chang'e 6 mission. Reportedly, the mission will carry the ICUBE-Q cubesat satellite from Pakistan.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos