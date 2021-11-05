China: Zhang Zhan, jailed for COVID-19 reporting in Wuhan is on brink of death

Nov 05, 2021, 03:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A citizen journalist Zhang Zhan, jailed for her coverage of China's initial response to COVID-19 in Wuhan is close to death after going on hunger strike. The right groups have renewed calls for her immediate release.
