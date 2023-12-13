China-Vietnam to arrive on mutually acceptable solutions on south china sea disputes
Chinese President Xi Jinping is in Vietnam for a two-day official visit. The two countries have signed at least 37 agreements. The meeting between the delegates of the two sides also called for 'mutual' solutions over the South China Sea. China is also expected to lay down funding for rail link developments to help Vietnamese exports. The visit coincides with China's escalating tensions with the Philippines in the South China Sea - the new theatre of confrontations.