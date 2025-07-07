Published: Jul 07, 2025, 15:15 IST | Updated: Jul 07, 2025, 15:15 IST
China undermined Rafale Jets to boost army sales; France exposes disinfo campaign
French military and intelligence officials have reportedly stated that China used its diplomatic network to spread doubts about the performance of French-made Rafale fighter jets following their deployment in clashes between India and Pakistan in May, according to a report by The Associated Press. Officials allege the aim was to damage the aircraft’s international reputation and hinder French defence exports.