China to set up a 'Line of Separation' at Mount Everest Summit

May 10, 2021, 06:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
China will set up a 'Line of Separation' at the summit of Mount Everest to prevent the mingling of climbers from the Tibetan and Nepalese sides. Everest base camp on the Nepalese side has been hit by coronavirus cases since late April.
