Published: Jun 08, 2025, 09:51 IST | Updated: Jun 08, 2025, 09:51 IST
Videos Jun 08, 2025, 09:51 IST
China to fast-track rare earth exports to EU amid trade tension
China has agreed to fast-track rare earth export approvals for the European Union, aiming to ease trade tensions between the two. The move comes after China halted rare earth exports in April amid a trade war. The Chinese Commerce Ministry has announced plans to establish a "green channel" for qualified applications, potentially resolving supply chain disruptions affecting automakers, aerospace manufacturers, and semiconductor companies.