Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 24, 2025, 13:17 IST | Updated: May 24, 2025, 13:17 IST
China to build two nuclear sites at Fangchenggang, says reports
In a bid to boost its nuclear infrastructure, China is reportedly expanding one of its key nuclear energy stations along the Southern coastline by building two new nuclear power units.

