Chinese and Thai navies conducted a joint naval drill as part of the ongoing Blue Strike 2025 joint naval training in Zhanjiang, South China's Guangdong Province. The exercise began last week and marks the sixth edition of their joint training program. The weekend drills were focused on counterterrorism. The joint exercise aims to deepen bilateral cooperation and enhance combined operational capabilities of China and Thailand. During the joint anti-terrorism exercise, Chinese and Thai Marines coordinated closely to carry out their operations. After landing via air cushion craft and helicopters, they quickly assembled into a counterterrorism unit and conducted a series of drill tasks, including building seizures, room clearing, securing ammunition supplies, and providing humanitarian assistance. Watch in for more details!