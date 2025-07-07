LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /China: Speculation over power struggle within CCP, Xi chairs Politburo meet
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 07, 2025, 15:15 IST | Updated: Jul 07, 2025, 15:15 IST
China: Speculation over power struggle within CCP, Xi chairs Politburo meet
Videos Jul 07, 2025, 15:15 IST

China: Speculation over power struggle within CCP, Xi chairs Politburo meet

Amid speculation over a power struggle within the Chinese Communist Party, its Politburo has reviewed a set of new regulations on the work of the party's institutions. Watch in for more details!

Trending Topics

trending videos