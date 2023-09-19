China seeks European tech partnerships amid trade conflicts

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 11:05 AM IST
China's auto industry is seeking innovative solutions by deepening ties with its European counterparts through technology partnerships. This move comes after the European commission initiated a probe into China's electric vehicle subsidies. Chinese policy adviser, dong yang, emphasises the need for collaboration and win-win relationships as Chinese EV exports surge.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos