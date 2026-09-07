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China secretly powers Putin's killer drone war in Ukraine

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 23:35 IST | Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 23:35 IST
The Russia-Ukraine war has seen drones become extremely important weapons on the battlefield. A new report has thrown light on how Beijing is helping Moscow sustain its large-scale drone warfare.

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