China’s Curb On Rare Earths Spooks The World | India Looks For Other Magnet Sources

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has sharply criticised China’s latest export restrictions on rare earth materials, calling them a “wake-up call for the world”. He warned that while India’s automotive and white goods sectors may face short-term disruptions, the country is actively building resilient and independent supply chains to emerge stronger in the long run.