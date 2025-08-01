LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /China plotting ways to take down Musk's Starlink network: Report
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 01, 2025, 19:59 IST | Updated: Aug 01, 2025, 19:59 IST
China plotting ways to take down Musk's Starlink network: Report
Videos Aug 01, 2025, 19:59 IST

China plotting ways to take down Musk's Starlink network: Report

Chinese scientists are developing ways to take down Elon Musk's Starlink satellite network, including laser strikes, custom-built satellites and supply chain sabotage.

Trending Topics

trending videos