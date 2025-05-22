China-Philippines tensions: Chinese coast guard vessel fires water cannons at Philippine vessel

China-Philippines Tensions: China has been usurping territory in the South China Sea for several years. While It did not face a lot of resistance, now, one country is challenging its might - the Philippines. The Philippines' fisheries bureau said the lives of a civilian crew were put at risk during an incident with...a Chinese Coast Guard vessel while it conducted marine research around a disputed South China Sea reef, Drone footage released by the Philippine Coast Guard showed the Chinese Coast Guard vessel firing water cannons.