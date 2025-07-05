China on the offensive over next Dalai Lama, claims 'rights'

As the Dalai Lama turns 90, China is nervous about his reincarnation plan. The Tibetan government-in-exile tells WION India is a “very likely choice” for the next Dalai Lama but it depends on “signs.” China insists it alone can pick his successor. India hits back, saying only the Dalai Lama and Tibetan tradition will decide. Who will choose the next Dalai Lama?