China objects to US envoy’s birthday greetings to Dalai Lama

A sharp critic of the US stance on Tibet, China's foreign ministry said that the United States is in no position to point fingers at the country on Tibet-related issues, urging Washington to fully recognize the sensitivity of the issue. The statement by China comes after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio extended greetings to the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday on July 6th. Watch in for more details!