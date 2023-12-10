videos
China LandSpace's methane-powered rocket sends satellites into orbit
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 10, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
Beijing-based startup LandSpace Technology Corp. scored another success by sending a second rocket powered by a methane-based fuel into space.
