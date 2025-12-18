LOGIN
China-Japan tensions: US State Dept approves $100 million military sale to Japan

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 18, 2025, 17:49 IST | Updated: Dec 18, 2025, 17:49 IST
The US State Department has approved a possible sale of Aegis Class Destroyer Support and related equipment to Japan, the Pentagon said Tuesday.

